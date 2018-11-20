The Troubling Story Of The Female Chimpanzee Who Was Raised As A Human

By Emma Matthews
November 20, 2018
Psychologist Maurice Temerlin and his wife Jane decided to embark on a controversial experiment in 1964. They adopted Lucy, a chimpanzee, and raised her as if she were their own human child. Indeed, she eventually learned to eat at the table with a knife and fork, and even picked up American sign language. But as the chimp became aggressive and took on worrying human characteristics, Maurice and Jane had to take action.

Maurice was born in January 1924 and raised in Ardmore, Olkahoma. He later studied at the University of Oklahoma, earning a bachelor’s degree and doctorate in clinical psychology. Maurice then worked in a number of roles at the institution from 1955 until 1974, and during that time he married Jane Temerlin.

Maurice went on to become a successful author in the field. Later in his career, with the help of wife Jane, he published a well-received paper on the cults of psychotherapy. He also worked for the American Board of Professional Psychology, and was a member of the American and Oregon Psychology Association.

