A Maintenance Man Entered An Empty Apartment – And Found Two Puppies With Their Mouths Tied Shut

As soon as the maintenance man opened the apartment door, he knew something was wrong. A terrible stench came from inside, making his stomach turn. But his blood ran cold when he noticed a small, silent pet crate standing in the room’s corner.

As a handyman in Wichita, Kansas, Wes must have his work cut out for him. The properties under his care certainly seem to keep him busy, if his recent adventures are any indication. Possibly the most memorable event happened in September 2018.

The initial callout probably didn’t sound like anything monumental to Wes – just another day on the job. To be more specific, someone reported a leak in their building, so the handymen went out to fix it. What’s more, he located the problem to a single apartment.

