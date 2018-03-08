This Man Abandoned His Nervous Dog At A Park. Then He Went Nuts When Bystanders Confronted Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Deborah Ervin thought that she’d be spending a typical morning at the local dog park. But that all changed when she found a scared dog who appeared to have been abandoned by his owner. She didn’t think that the man would return – but he did. And when worried bystanders decided to confront him, his reaction left them stunned.

Ervin is a photographer and illustrator who originally hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She lives and works in Chicago, Illinois and often takes her adorable cavalier Cooper to the South Loop’s popular Fred Anderson Dog Park. A true animal lover, Ervin regularly shares updates about her pup on Facebook. In fact, she even launched a pet portrait business inspired by Cooper and her beloved late dog, Elliott.

On the morning of November 9, 2017, Ervin headed to the dog park with Cooper. There were several other pet owners around – and then another man arrived with his hound. After unleashing his dog, however, he left almost immediately. It was then that Ervin realized the pet had been left all alone.

