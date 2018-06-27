When This Man Arranges Rows And Rows Of Rice Each Day, The Result Is A Rare Wonder Of Nature

ADVERTISEMENT

Sekhar has performed the same ritual every day for the past decade. He lays the wooden planks out across the roof and balances mounds of rice across their surfaces. But his efforts are worth the trouble when thousands of shapes begin to move across the sky.

The man’s full name is Joseph Sekhar, and he’s lived in Chennai, India, since moving there 28 years ago. During that time, Sekhar founded his own business as a repairman. To be more precise, he specializes in fixing cameras, and he even has his own store.

But as good as Sekhar is at his job, he has become famous for something else entirely. It began with his other passion – animals. He hates to see the local wildlife grow hungry and has made a habit of feeding them.

