After This Man Began Renovations, He Realized A Woodpecker Had Been Secretly Using His Pool House

The regular holes drilled into the wooden side paneling of his pool house were bad enough. But then Mark Von Thaden pulled back the insulation strips fastened to the inside wall. What he discovered behind was so astonishing, he grabbed his camera just to prove what havoc a family of woodpeckers could wreak.

The cartoon characterization of Woody Woodpecker might sum up what many of us think about them – cute but cheeky. Of course, drilling through everything from houses to cars in a cartoon might be amusing. But when it’s damaging your own property, then the joke might wear thin.

Fire department captain Von Thaden certainly thought so. He lives near Sacramento, California, a natural habitat for acorn woodpeckers. In early February 2018 he decided to make some upgrades to his pool house. When he set out, he surely had little idea of what he would find.

