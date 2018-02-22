A Man Bought This Pet As A “Mini” Pig – Then Ditched Her When He Realized He’d Been Duped

ADVERTISEMENT

When one man brought his new “mini” pig home, he was presumably pleased with his pet. However, as time passed, the creature started to transform before his very eyes. That’s when the disgruntled animal owner realized he’d been scammed.

“Teacup” pigs have become a popular fad among pet owners in recently years. In theory, the animals are only supposed to grow as large as a small family dog. This means owners can enjoy all the cuteness of a pig without the commitment of caring for a full-sized farmyard animal.

Presumably attracted to the prospect of cuddling up to a pocket-sized porker, a man in Washington D.C. decided to purchase a teacup pig of his own. And this animal would later become known as Dani.

