This Man Randomly Bumped Into His Own Cat, And His Pet’s Reaction Became An Internet Sensation

Cats are well known for coming and go as they please. And on occasion, that means that felines are often seen exploring their own neighborhoods. Darren Sherlock’s cat, Louis, certainly likes to go strolling away from home; in fact, it’s part of his everyday routine. Then Louis and his owner unexpectedly crossed paths one Wednesday – and the cat’s reaction was legendary.

On the morning of April 4, 2018, Sherlock, who works as an airline’s commercial manager, was driving to work in the British city of Brighton. Then, however, he spotted a familiar furry face. It was Louis, of course, and Sherlock may have been very pleased to see the cat.

After all, Louis had gone missing that morning – or, at least, he had deviated from his usual routine. Sherlock would later explain to Unilad that, since Louis is a cat whose life revolves around food, “he’ll [typically] annoy us until we wake up and feed him.” After the animal’s appetite has been sated, however, “he’ll go out for the day.”

