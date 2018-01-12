A Man Was Dragged Into The Woods By His Dogs – But He Soon Saw The Reason For Their Desperation

ADVERTISEMENT

When one man took his dogs for a walk, he couldn’t have predicted how it would end. And then, when the dogs started to behave strangely, he knew something was wrong. The hounds started pulling him in the direction of the woods; it would seem they had found something.

The aforementioned man is Mark White, who lives with his two dogs, Belle and Crew, in Wixom, Michigan. But it was White’s furbabies who were the center of attention in September 2017. And it was all because of a stranger White met while walking the dogs.

The person, a man, had approached White in a bit of a state. But it turned out the man wasn’t taking a stroll himself; there was a different reason why he was out and about. He was searching for someone: his missing wife.

