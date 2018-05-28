This Man Was Feeding A Group Of Bald Eagles. Then The Camera Captured Creatures Lying In Wait

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jessie Pack recorded himself feeding bald eagles on an Alaskan pier in 2013, he captured an incredible scene. Armed only with a bowl of scraps, the fisherman drew a sizable crowd of America’s favorite feathered friends and filmed it for good measure. The resultant footage also drew a sizable crowd of YouTube viewers after Pack shared it on the video sharing website. Indeed, more than eight million people have watched the feeding session and thrilled to an incredible sight as Pack’s camera panned left and things got even more remarkable.

The majestic bald eagle is an important symbol of the U.S. Venerated by First Nation peoples, it was subsequently chosen as the national bird when the republic was established. The bald eagle takes pride of place on the Great Seal of the United States and this image is replicated across all kinds of federal agencies. However, despite being as American and as familiar as the Star-Spangled Banner or a McDonald’s logo, the elusive nature of the actual species means that many of us have never set eyes on one in the wild.

However, for some lucky people, regular interactions with this rare and majestic bird of prey are not all that unusual at all. According to Jessie Peck, who works as a fisherman way up there in The Last Frontier, coming across an aerie of eagles is “just another day in Alaska.” And, what’s more, he has the video evidence to prove it.

