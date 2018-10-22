A Man Found A Dog Chained To A Tree In A Park – And Then He Discovered This Heartbreaking Note

ADVERTISEMENT

Maus approached the abandoned dog cautiously. It was chained up, but he didn’t know what its temperament was like. However, the pit bull didn’t move at all as he came closer, and that was when Maus saw the note. The message answered some questions – and raised many more.

Although he’s originally from Wisconsin, Eric Maus currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York, as a screenwriter. He also has another vocation in his spare time that relates to another of his life’s passions. To be more specific, Maus moonlights as a dog walker.

Among the dogs Maus exercises are two called Gouda and Lily, whom he was responsible for on September 17, 2018. If it wasn’t for their walk, then Maus would never have made the emotional discovery that subsequently went viral. The event itself actually took place in Prospect Park.

