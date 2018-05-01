This Man Was Found Guilty Of Torturing A Pit Bull, And He Felt The Full Force Of The Justice System

ADVERTISEMENT

The images of what happened to a pit bull nicknamed “Puppy Doe” shocked animal lovers and activists across the nation. But the public fury felt towards the man who abused the dog was reflected in the final outcome – the justice system meted out a harsh sentence of its own.

In August 2013, a poorly dog was found near a playground in Quincy, Massachusetts. The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARLB) determined that the pit bull mongrel was between one and two years old. Tipping the scales at 18.2 pounds, however, she was half the weight of a healthy canine of her age.

That wasn’t all that was wrong with the mistreated mutt, either. “Puppy Doe”, as she was dubbed, had suffered fractures to her skull, spine and ribs. Someone had stabbed her in the eye, and officials said the pup had also been burned on her nose.

