A Man Found A Pit Bull In The Basement Of His New House, And The Dog’s Reaction Spoke Volumes

The new homeowner was no doubt pretty pleased with their Midwest property purchase in spring 2018, but there was still lots to explore. The man opened the door down to the basement, only for something to stir in the darkness below. As the homeowner froze in shock, two eyes locked on to him from the bottom of the cellar stairs.

There can be plenty of issues when you buy a house, but being presented with a problem tenant should never be one of them. However, that was exactly what happened to one new homeowner in early March 2018 after they had purchased a property in Missouri. The unidentified buyer was surprised to say the least when they looked around their lot.

Sometimes a departing occupant can leave a few fixtures and fittings behind for the new owners. It can be most welcome to find carpets and drapes already in place, providing they are tasteful. But in this instance, what the previous inhabitant had left behind was highly questionable. And the new owner only found out what it was when he decided to see what was in the basement.

