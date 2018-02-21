This Man Heard Frantic Barking Outside His Home And Knew At Once To Call 911

ADVERTISEMENT

The bond we share with our four-legged best friends can often be taken for granted, but one thing should never be forgotten. The love that dog owners feel for their animals is often reciprocated tenfold. Frank Olzta, a native of Webster, Massachusetts, who owns three dogs, can certainly attest to that. And he would readily do so now, following a dramatic episode in early 2018. Frank heard frantic barking outside his house, and knew at once it was a canine’s desperate cry for help.

Guy Cole, Frank’s neighbor in Webster, had certainly lived quite an eventful life prior to his retirement in 1998. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, the 74-year-old was a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, before becoming a corrections officer at Somers State Prison, CT. However, everything changed for Guy after he had retired and he brought home a puppy called Toby.

A beautiful golden retriever, Toby formed an unbreakable bond with his new owner, helping Guy through some very difficult times. The septuagenarian veteran lost his wife, Adele, in 2014 which only served to strengthen his relationship with the loving dog. Richard Tetreault, a close friend of Guy’s, was quick to notice the pair’s growing attachment during that period.

