This Man Was Hospitalized After His Dog Was Mauled. Then He Got News That Left Him In Pieces

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida man Miguel Rojas found himself in a Miami hospital in early 2016 after his pet pupper was fatally mauled in a vicious street attack. Following the dog owner’s shocking ordeal, he was utterly traumatized. But then he received a surprise that left him in floods of tears.

Miguel and his wife Ada are retired and live near the airport in West Miami, FL. In January 2016 the elderly couple were 89 and 83 years of age, respectively. And they very much enjoyed the company of Gucci, their beloved three-year-old Chihuahua, and treated him as one of the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

So naturally the Rojas were utterly devastated when their time with Gucci was tragically cut short. Ada had been walking with their pet in the local neighborhood on Thursday, January 8, when they came across two aggressive American Bulldog mixes on the loose. One of the larger stray dogs mauled the five-pound Chihuahua viciously, as Ada and some of her neighbors tried desperately to fight the attacker off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT