This Man Lives With A Fully Grown Bengal Tiger – And Their Relationship Has Proven Life-Threatening

Abdullah Sholeh and Bengal tiger Mulan are the best of friends. The inseparable pair do everything together, from eating to sleeping and even play fighting. However, while their friendship may appear cute, it could easily turn deadly.

Abdullah comes from Malang in the East Java province of Indonesia. The area is known for its vast array of native wildlife, which includes gibbons, rhinoceroses and monkeys. However, Abdullah can call an even more exotic creature his friend.

Since 2008 Abdullah has lived with a Bengal tiger known as Mulan. He first came to know the animal after its owner, Noer Muhammad Sholeh, asked the student to care for the cat at his home.

