With one of his paws locked in a trap, this beautiful yet potentially dangerous timber wolf is stuck and going nowhere fast. And while the animal appears relatively calm, its rapidly beating chest suggests it is in major distress.Then, when a man brandishing a gun appears, it looks like the worst is about to happen.
The scene described above comes from a YouTube video uploaded in late 2015. And the man in question is John Oens, a trapper from Wisconsin. But as Oens starts narrating his video, it’s not entirely obvious what he’s planning to do next. Has he captured the wolf on purpose?
Aside from some domestic dog breeds, timber wolves – also known as the gray or common wolf – are the biggest members of the Canidae biological family. This group is made up of wolves, jackals, foxes, domestic dogs and other dog-like mammals.
-
Archaeologists In Egypt Uncovered An Underground Tomb Filled With Creepy 1,500-Year-Old Occupants
-
This Insolent Woman Drove On The Sidewalk Each Day – So The Judge Shamed Her In An Unforgettable Way
-
When This Man Met A Wolf Trapped Alone In The Woods, He Did What Most People Would Never Dare To
-
20 Times Taylor Swift Ruled The Red Carpet With Her Effortless Sense Of Style
-
A Guy Was Remodeling His 1908 House When He Found A Secret Stash Hidden Beneath The Floorboards
-
20 Phenomenal Stories of People Who Were Lost At Sea – Yet Survived Against All the Odds
-
This Homeless Man Sat On The Same Corner For 3 Years. Then A Woman Pulled Up To Investigate
-
This Lake Was Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean – And No One Who Swims Inside Will Make It Out Alive
-
20 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared In A Cornfield, A Search Volunteer Spotted Some Limbs
-
3 Years After This Family Mysteriously Vanished, They Were Found Brutally Murdered In The Desert
-
20 Horrendous Characters Who Almost Ruined Your Favorite TV Shows
-
This Is What Blac Chyna Was Like Before She Hit The Big Time