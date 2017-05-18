When This Man Met A Wolf Trapped Alone In The Woods, He Did What Most People Would Never Dare To

ADVERTISEMENT

With one of his paws locked in a trap, this beautiful yet potentially dangerous timber wolf is stuck and going nowhere fast. And while the animal appears relatively calm, its rapidly beating chest suggests it is in major distress.Then, when a man brandishing a gun appears, it looks like the worst is about to happen.

The scene described above comes from a YouTube video uploaded in late 2015. And the man in question is John Oens, a trapper from Wisconsin. But as Oens starts narrating his video, it’s not entirely obvious what he’s planning to do next. Has he captured the wolf on purpose?

Aside from some domestic dog breeds, timber wolves – also known as the gray or common wolf – are the biggest members of the Canidae biological family. This group is made up of wolves, jackals, foxes, domestic dogs and other dog-like mammals.

