When A Man Poured Molten Metal Into An Abandoned Ant Nest, What He Dug Up Showed Something Magical

When he poured molten metal into the ant nest below, his actions no doubt raised a few eyebrows. Indeed, from the untrained eye, it seemed he simply wanted to destroy the colony within. But when he dug the nest up, it became clear he’d made something magical.

In 2003 someone posted a strange video on YouTube. The title was ambiguous. It was called “Casting a Fire Ant Colony with Molten Aluminum (Cast #043).” However, that didn’t stop the clip from becoming immensely popular.

The footage begins with a few close-up shots of an ant nest in the middle of some grass. The film’s creator measures the mound before producing a bucket of liquid. Then he proceeds to pour the fluid through a hole and into the nest.

