As This Man Released A Squirrel Into The Wild, Nature Gave Him The Cruelest Of Lessons

Mother nature can be a cruel mistress. Indeed, there’s absolutely no mercy in the animal kingdom, and the food chain has no respect for the process of wildlife rehabilitation. Furthermore, this is something that a family who decided to nurse an injured squirrel back to health learned the hard way. Yes, good intentions or not, this man’s attempt to release a squirrel back into the wild went disastrously wrong.

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of wildlife rehabilitation, you might assume it has something to do with taking wild animals and domesticating them as pets. In fact, it actually involves making sure injured or sick animals are able to return safely to the wild. And there are often several criteria an animal must meet in order to be released safely.

For instance, animals have to be able to survive without any outside help. That means they must feed themselves by scavenging for food or hunting prey, while at the same time keeping themselves safe from predators. And, of course, they must be able to reproduce and function as a normal member of their species.

