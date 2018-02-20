A Man Rescued This Blind And Deaf Kitten, And Her Transformation Shows What TLC Can Do

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeyad knew that something was wrong with Votchy the kitten. Her eye sockets were empty, so her blindness was obvious, but she also wasn’t responding to noise. Indeed, Zeyad came to realize that Votchy’s blindness wasn’t her only disability. However, she would soon undergo a complete transformation.

Today, Zeyad lives in Egypt with his cat, Votchy. But he wasn’t always Votchy’s human – in fact, she used to be a stray. Her story began when she was just a kitten, hiding out and struggling to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I found her when she was about two weeks old,” Zeyad wrote on Reddit in January 2018. “[She was] living on my apartment building’s staircase. We have a load of cats that live in it.” However, there was something noticeably different about Votchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT