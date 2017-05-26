After This Man Rescued Four Baby Squirrels, His Cat’s Reaction Was Startling

ADVERTISEMENT

The newborn squirrels were tiny. Would introducing them to a cat really be a good idea? She was a calm and gentle animal… but she was still a cat and the babies were rodents. He held a squirrel in his hand and the cat slowly approached, nose lowered, to investigate.

Kalpana is a kind-hearted young man who lives in India and creates videos for the ChinChinku Kids Nursery Rhymes YouTube channel. When he’s not stimulating young minds, he uploads animal rescue videos. One of those was about a cat named Hetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalpana found Hetty when she was a tiny stray, living on the streets. She was so malnourished that she couldn’t move. Kalpana took care of her and nursed her back to health. Hetty became a part of his family, and the two have been together ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT