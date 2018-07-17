A Man Was Sailing In Open Water, When Creatures From The Deep Suddenly Rose To The Surface

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes in life, the biggest surprises come in the most unexpected places. Brad Rich can certainly relate to that sentiment, as he and his wife Jenna embarked on a fishing trip in Seward, Alaska, in the summer of 2015. While sailing into the open water though, waves suddenly erupted behind their small boat, leaving them stunned.

A resident of Alaska, Rich is a grandfather who announced his retirement from work in 2015. Now enjoying life as a fisherman, the former school janitor took his wife out on a boat that summer, looking to catch some salmon and halibut in Resurrection Bay.

Located near Seward, Alaska, Resurrection Bay is a popular tourist spot that boasts some stunning scenery and wildlife, with regular tours of the area being offered each day. The glaciers and cliffs that surround the bay are incredibly eye-catching, adding to the picturesque surroundings. However, that’s not all.

