A Man Saved A Kitten Trapped Down A Dark Pipe – But He Wasn’t Ready For Her Adorable Reaction

By Andrea Marchiano
November 29, 2018
Image: YouTube/Lol funny
The sound of a kitten’s cries outside his home prompted a man to investigate. Then, he realized where they were coming from – deep within a ventilation pipe. So he decided to help the young cat, and he was rewarded with the sweetest thank you when she finally emerged.

Image: Vera Kratochvil
In the spring of 2017 the man behind the kitten rescue shared a video of the harrowing event. According to Little Things, he had heard the young feline meowing outside. But he wasn’t sure where the distressed animal was.

Image: YouTube/Lol funny
He went to figure it out, looking around for potential kitten hiding places. Then, he realized the cries were coming from perhaps the worst possible place – a ventilation pipe that stretched six-and-a-half feet into the ground.

