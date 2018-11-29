A Man Saved A Kitten Trapped Down A Dark Pipe – But He Wasn’t Ready For Her Adorable Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

The sound of a kitten’s cries outside his home prompted a man to investigate. Then, he realized where they were coming from – deep within a ventilation pipe. So he decided to help the young cat, and he was rewarded with the sweetest thank you when she finally emerged.

In the spring of 2017 the man behind the kitten rescue shared a video of the harrowing event. According to Little Things, he had heard the young feline meowing outside. But he wasn’t sure where the distressed animal was.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went to figure it out, looking around for potential kitten hiding places. Then, he realized the cries were coming from perhaps the worst possible place – a ventilation pipe that stretched six-and-a-half feet into the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT