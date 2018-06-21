When A Man Saw A Cow Had Been Separated From Her Calf, He Knew He Had To Brave The Mother’s Wrath

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave was filming the cows when he finally noticed the newborn calf. Unlike the other cattle, which were bathing in the pond to escape the strong sunshine, it was trapped. An electric fence separated the baby from its mother. And she was watching for Dave’s next move very carefully.

Regardless how calm an animal usually is, they can be fiercely protective of their young. Even docile cows have the potential to become dangerous slabs of muscle to defend their calves. So what would you do if you saw a momma cow frantic to save her struggling baby?

This was the challenge a big-hearted man called Dave faced on June 7, 2018. It was a warm day, and Dave was driving past a picturesque farm neighboring Millbrook in Ontario, Canada, when something in the fields caught his eye. As a result, he pulled over to get a better look.

