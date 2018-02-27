This Man Saw A Lifeless Sea Turtle On A Beach And Straight Away Realized He Needed To Move Fast

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Steve Booker’s dream to see a real sea turtle at close quarters. So when he found a seemingly lifeless example of the species on a beach in Mexico, one can only imagine that he was devastated. But rather than give up on the creature, Booker leapt into action.

Booker hails from the town of Cyril in Oklahoma. He lives there with his wife Shelli and his family. And when he’s not spending time with his loved ones, he works as a technician at DIRECTV.

In his spare time, Booker is an enthusiastic photographer. Indeed, his Facebook page is awash with impressive snaps of some of the United States’ most iconic animals. However, it was a wildlife video from further afield that would bring Booker viral fame.

