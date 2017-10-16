When A Man Saw This Otter By A Roadside, He Swiftly Pulled Over But Got The Fright Of His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

When Rory MacPherson drove up to an adorable little otter having the time of its life in the rain, he couldn’t possibly have known what was about to happen. But as he pulled over and approached the seemingly cute critter, it became clear things would take a turn. Who knew an otter could cause this much havoc?

Rory MacPherson is a 24-year-old harvesting manager for Scottish Woodlands, a forest management company. He hails from Lockerbie, a small town situated in southwestern Scotland. It is perhaps best known for being the crash site of the Pan Am Flight 103, downed by terrorists in 1988.

Back in May 2017, MacPherson was driving along a road in Dumfries and Galloway, an area of Scotland that spans three counties. And despite the pouring rain, everything seemed normal – at first, anyway. But as he passed the Kagyu Samye Ling monastery, a nearby Tibetan Buddhist complex, everything was about to change.

