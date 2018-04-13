When A Man Saw This Strange-Looking Deer In His Yard, He Knew That Time Was Running Out

ADVERTISEMENT

When one New Jersey resident saw a young buck grazing alone, he couldn’t help but notice its worryingly enlarged head. However, as the homeowner monitored the deer, he realized it was in dire trouble. Consequently, they reached out to help.

For the residents of Colts Neck, NJ, seeing white-tailed deer in their own backyards was not unusual. In the spring months, herds could often be spotted grazing along roadsides or in gardens. And for the most part, the animals lived side by side with humans, without any need of intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in March 2018 a resident spotted a young deer that was so unusual it stopped him in his tracks. While the buck had the usual slim brown body covered in soft brown fur, it also sported a large, bulbous head.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT