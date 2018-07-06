When A Man Saw A Venomous Spider In His Broccoli, He Made A Move Most People Would Never Dream Of

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Vaughn was washing some vegetables when he noticed something moving within his broccoli. Upon closer investigation, he realized that the culprit was a dangerous black widow spider. But instead of panicking, Vaughn knew exactly what to do.

Vaughn lives in Ohio, where he studies at the University of Toledo’s college of Medicine and Life Sciences. However, the young man recently learned an important life lesson after a recent trip to the supermarket – always wash your vegetables.

In June 2018 Vaughn had visited his local Kroger to stock up on some groceries. However, as the student placed a stalk of broccoli into his cart, little did he know that he’d picked up much more than he’d bargained for.

