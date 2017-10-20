A Man Saw What He Thought Was A Cat Had Climbed Onto His Porch. Then He Realized It Wasn’t Alone

ADVERTISEMENT

Living so close to nature, the photographer was used to waking up to the sounds of wild animals. Not one to miss out on a photo opportunity, he went to see what was causing the ruckus. There, on his porch, was a cat. But there was something unusual about it…

The aforementioned photographer is Tim Newton, a man who loves nothing more than capturing nature on film. His specialist subject is wild animal and landscape photography – and he lives in a good place for it. That’s because Newton has a home in Anchorage, Alaska.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only does the location offer beautiful views of the wild countryside, but Newton also lives close to nature. His house is near to a state park, in fact, so he often has wild visitors. And sometimes they have even been known to disturb his sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT