This Man Shared A Photo Of Five Little Pups. Then Somebody Realized They Weren’t What They Seem

By Dave Jones
May 9, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Craig Mcgettrick

As he logged onto Facebook, Craig Mcgettrick thought about the little puppies he’d found in the trash. Who could have abandoned such helpless animals? But as he looked at his message alerts, the surprises kept coming. In fact, if the comments were right, the animals he rescued weren’t puppies at all.

Image: Google Maps

Mcgettrick lives near Liverpool in the United Kingdom, where he works as a mover. He was on a job with a co-worker in March 2017 when they made a discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: 70023venus2009

The workers were clearing trash from a debris-filled yard when they shifted a discarded mattress. But to Mcgettrick’s surprise, it wasn’t just more garbage they found underneath the bedding. Something was alive under there. Five little somethings, actually.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT