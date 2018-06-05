This Man Started Splashing In The Water, But Then An Enormous Predator Leapt Out At Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd watched in fascinated horror as Bredl approached the lake with a chicken carcass in one hand. Then something stirred under the surface, and Bredl did the unthinkable. He brought the chicken splashing down on the water, luring a huge primordial shape from the murk.

The man in question is Rob Bredl, a southern Australian naturalist renowned for his daring antics around dangerous predators. However, he’s probably better known as the Barefoot Bushman, so-called for his tendency to walk around sans footwear. And that’s mighty brave, considering his occupation.

Bredl uses his expert wildlife knowledge to make TV shows about some of the country’s most dangerous creatures. Fans watch his documentaries, which have titles such as Deadly Predators and Killer Instinct, in 36 languages across the world. Moreover, animal expertise even runs in the family.

