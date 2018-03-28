A Man Thought He’d Found A Capsized Boat. Then He Got Closer And Realized He’d Made A Big Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ron MacLean went for a walk along the shoreline, he had no idea that he was about to make an extraordinary find. Indeed, even after seeing the strange object in the ice, he didn’t understand what it was. But then MacLean got a closer look at the shape and realized he’d made an astonishing find.

As a former chief engineer for the Canadian Coast Guard, Ron MacLean has a lot of maritime experience. In his retirement, the 64-year-old lives on the shores of Bras d’Or Lake in Nova Scotia. It was there that he made a fascinating scientific discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, Nova Scotia’s geography has yielded a wide range of spectacular finds. The province is surrounded by water and its cliffs are subject to constant erosion by the tides – sometimes revealing fossils that have lain hidden for millions of years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT