When a German shepherd found himself stuck in LA’s concrete river with no way out, his only hope was one man who climbed down to save him. But the stray dog surprised everyone with his reaction when his rescuer finally approached him.
The concrete aqueduct spanning the city of Los Angeles is wide, deep and far-reaching. Built in the late 1930s to help with flood control, the 51-mile-long channel directs the course of the Los Angeles River through the city to the ocean. But since the city gets very little rainfall, the canal is often quite dry.
Today, the concrete structure is more famous for Hollywood car chase scenes in movies such as Transformers, than it is as major river route. But for many locals the aqueduct is nothing more than a dangerous eyesore. Indeed, chain-linked fences on either side of the steep channel are meant to keep people and animals out, but accidents still happen. So when a dog managed to get stuck at the bottom of the canal, some locals banded together to help the pup.
