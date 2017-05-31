This Man Was In His Yard On A Rainy Night When He Heard A Wretched Cry From The Shed Roof

By Annie Price
May 31, 2017
Image: Ray Vargas via Love Meow

When one man heard a strange shriek on a rainy night, he decided to investigate. Soon, the noise led him out into his yard in the middle of a rainstorm. That’s when he realized that the piercing cries were coming from his shed roof.

Image: Instagram/rayvargas3

Ray Vargas was born and bred in Boyle Hearts, Los Angeles. Following a brief stint in Laguna, California, where Vargas attended art college, he returned to live in the town. There, he makes his living working as an artist.

Image: Instagram/rayvargas3

Consequently, Vargas works from home. Furthermore, considering his job is not your average nine-to-five, he can work whenever inspiration strikes him. As a result, he is often awake late into the night.

