This Man Was In His Yard On A Rainy Night When He Heard A Wretched Cry From The Shed Roof

When one man heard a strange shriek on a rainy night, he decided to investigate. Soon, the noise led him out into his yard in the middle of a rainstorm. That’s when he realized that the piercing cries were coming from his shed roof.

Ray Vargas was born and bred in Boyle Hearts, Los Angeles. Following a brief stint in Laguna, California, where Vargas attended art college, he returned to live in the town. There, he makes his living working as an artist.

Consequently, Vargas works from home. Furthermore, considering his job is not your average nine-to-five, he can work whenever inspiration strikes him. As a result, he is often awake late into the night.

