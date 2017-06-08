This Man Was Standing In Shallow Water When He Suddenly Felt Something Pull At His Feet

ADVERTISEMENT

The man watched the sea creature from the shore, but it moved far too quickly. Soon, it was in the shallows. He waded out into the water hoping to get a better picture, but he didn’t expect it to come any closer. Then, quite suddenly, he felt something touching his feet.

On August 10, 2014, a YouTuber called Allisonmoo uploaded an incredible video on social media. The astonishing recording captured a wild sea animal swimming offshore. The mysterious creature, however, seemed surprisingly interested in what was going on down at the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

And so as it moved closer to the shore, the person recording the creature (presumably Allisonmoo) followed its journey on camera. The animal was clearly a powerful swimmer and in no time at all it had approached the beach. What’s more, it had company waiting for it when it arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT