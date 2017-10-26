A Man Was Trying To Move His Aquarium When He Saw A Frightening Giant Creature Crawling Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

The tank’s owner was taking the container apart when he first caught sight of it. He knew that something had been eating his coral, but two years on there was still no sign of the culprit. And when he finally saw it, he couldn’t believe his eyes – the creature was a monster.

In August 2012 a social media user known as gurutek uploaded an astonishing video to YouTube. The recording in question revealed that a true horror of the deep had been living in his fish tank. But how did it get in there?

ADVERTISEMENT

As a tropical fish enthusiast, gurutek had a variety of exotic marine life in his large tank. But something wasn’t right in there. He noticed an unusual phenomenon that none of the fish could be responsible for – his coral was going missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT