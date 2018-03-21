When This Man Went To Check On His Fox Trap, He Found A Ferocious Predator Caught Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea was simple: set up a cage trap for a fox to teach the children how to humanely catch animals. What Dan Casey caught, however, was certainly not a fox. Two predatory eyes looked back at him from behind the bars, and they were angry.

Ex-paratrooper Dan Casey lives with his wife Justin and their two sons – ten-year-old Hunter and nine-year-old Carson – in South Dakota. As a keen outdoorsman, you can believe that Casey must be ecstatic with his property. The location is close to Speed City, but it connects to a large wood nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Casey isn’t working with his wife at the family-owned Children’s Therapy Services, he likes to spend time in nature. In fact, not only does he act as a guide for tours through Nebraska, he also hunts in his spare time. It’s something of a family tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT