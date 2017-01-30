ADVERTISEMENT

Watching the dog roaming around all alone broke Tyler Wilson’s heart. The canine was so friendly, it seemed like such a waste that he had no one to love. In an effort to help, Wilson checked the animal’s ID tag. And what it revealed brought tears to his eyes.

In January 2017, Wilson visited a gas station in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. He was casually filling up his car when something out of the ordinary happened. There, out on the forecourt, Wilson spotted a dog.

The pooch in question was a yellow Labrador. The dog seemed friendly and even walked right up to Wilson. However, the fact that the animal was all alone in such a strange place naturally concerned the kind stranger.

