When A Man Went To Help An Owl Trapped In Fishing Line, The Raptor’s Reaction Came Out Of The Blue

When Craig Loving arrived at his job at a country club one day in 2017, one can only imagine that he was expecting a normal shift. However, after an owl got tangled up in a fishing line, Loving leapt into action. The animal’s reaction, however, was simply extraordinary.

Loving works as the golf course superintendent at the Lost Creek Country Club in Austin, Texas. Sitting in Texas Hills Country, the club’s secluded setting provides a sanctuary for its members.

Indeed, Lost Creek Country Club does all it can to blend in with its surroundings. With that in mind, its website states that the natural landscape of the golf course is one of the most environmentally friendly fairways in Austin.

