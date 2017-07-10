This Man Was Working In His Garden When He Spotted These Tiny Eggs. Then They Started To Hatch

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a beautiful day, and the sun was beating down on the garden. As one man worked his way across his property, though, something unusual caught his eye – he spotted some tiny eggs inside a hollow log. Then, when he carefully picked them up, one of them wobbled. It was starting to hatch.

The man in question is an enthusiastic imgur user, and it was there that he shared his story. Going by the name of “maddabber,” he uploaded a series of photos detailing his discovery. And it all began right in his own garden.

January 3, 2017 started as a beautiful day in Oahu, Hawaii. The conditions were excellent for gardening, but the day was otherwise unremarkable – that was, until maddabber made his discovery.

