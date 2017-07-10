It was a beautiful day, and the sun was beating down on the garden. As one man worked his way across his property, though, something unusual caught his eye – he spotted some tiny eggs inside a hollow log. Then, when he carefully picked them up, one of them wobbled. It was starting to hatch.
The man in question is an enthusiastic imgur user, and it was there that he shared his story. Going by the name of “maddabber,” he uploaded a series of photos detailing his discovery. And it all began right in his own garden.
January 3, 2017 started as a beautiful day in Oahu, Hawaii. The conditions were excellent for gardening, but the day was otherwise unremarkable – that was, until maddabber made his discovery.
-
This Man Was Working In His Garden When He Spotted These Tiny Eggs. Then They Started To Hatch
-
43 Years After Being Abandoned At Birth, These Sisters Uncovered The Truth About Their Mother
-
This Tattoo Artist Popped The Question To His Girlfriend In The Most Perilous Way Possible
-
When This Man Found A Sinkhole In His Driveway, He Discovered An Astonishing Secret Hidden Inside
-
This Man Spotted A Car Partly Hidden In The Brush And When He Peered Inside It He Was Floored
-
This Is The Real Reason Why Seann William Scott Has Totally Vanished From The Spotlight
-
This Modern Family Star Posed With A Fan. And When He Found Out Her Identity, The Internet Went Wild
-
When A Driver Pulled Over To Help This Little Girl, He Had No Idea Of The Horrors She’d Endured
-
After This Girl Got Poison Ivy In Her Eyes, Her Sister Shared These Priceless Photos Online
-
Her Son Tragically Passed Away After Visiting A Pet Store. Now Mom Has A Grave Warning For Parents
-
Experts Thought This Object Was An Ancient Jewish Relic. Then A Man On Facebook Set Them Straight
-
10 Surprising Secrets Hidden On The Cover Of The Beatles’ Abbey Road