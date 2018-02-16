After A Man’s Rescue Dog Began Barking Madly, He Realized Something Was Terribly Wrong In His Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Smith had never known his dog, Carl, to bark very much, but recently he wouldn’t stop. Carl had been acting strangely for the past couple of days, and it was getting worse. Then one night, his barking woke Smith up, and he realized how much danger he’d been in.

Smith, 41, is an engineer by trade, who lives in an apartment in San Diego with his four-year-old spaniel mix dog, Carl. As it happens, Smith had been uncertain about keeping a dog, but both of their lives could have turned out differently if he had decided not to adopt a dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Smith couldn’t ignore Carl. The Department of Animal Services in California picked up the little dog on October 1, 2015. However, he had no microchip and no known owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT