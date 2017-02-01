ADVERTISEMENT

When Jaryd Horsley decided to follow the haunting noise outside his apartment block, he had no idea what he would find. As he got closer to the dumpster, he was sure something was there. Then, when he lifted the lid, something simultaneously let out a blood-curling scream. At that point, Horsley knew he had to do something.

As a U.S. Marine, Horsley is often away from home. So, he was no doubt happy to be spending time at home with his fiancée Jessica Vargas in December 2016. The couple live in an apartment in Talmadge, California.

Horsley was returning home around 2 a.m. when an unusual noise stopped him in his tracks. The strange sound startled the Marine. According to him, the heart-wrenching cry sounded like a “scared animal.”

