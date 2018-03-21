This Dog Was Found Starving To Death On A Remote Island. But Six Months On She’s A Different Animal

ADVERTISEMENT

After the rush of David Foster’s daily life, it was a relief to be on holiday – in the Amazon, no less. That’s why what he saw next struck him as so strange. Was that an emaciated dog on a nearby beach in the middle of nowhere? And then the bag of bones ran towards him.

Foster, from Northern Ireland in the U.K., isn’t a man prone to sitting still. His daily job, which involves equipment for the medical industry, requires a lot of traveling. But he also has a fulfilling personal side project focused on his real love – dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2017, Foster told website iHeartDogs how he first decided to combine his work and his passion. “All this traveling is boring. So I would go to local animal shelters wherever I may be, and give a few toys or balls for their animals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT