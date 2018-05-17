When This Miniature Horse Approached The Farmer, The Foal’s Next Moves Were All Caught On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as we know, Charlie the miniature horse was simply minding her own business in her paddock in Australia when someone came along and started filming her every move in 2015. But it was as if the spirited wee soul got to thinking that she should put on a show for the camera. And the pint-sized pony’s performance attracted five-star reviews when the impossibly cute footage later emerged online.

Farmer Shane Hancock lives and works in Ipswich, near Brisbane in Queensland, Australia. He is passionate about animals, advocating wildlife conservation while also running his own llama breeding ranch, Southern Cross Llamas. But in early 2015 Hancock’s livestock expanded by a count of exactly one. However, it was not a baby South American mammal which raised the farm’s headcount.

No, in March 2015, Hancock welcomed the arrival of Charlie the miniature horse to the Southern Cross Llamas facility. By definition, miniature horses – although perfectly formed – only grow to be 34 to 38 inches tall. And thanks to their dinky size and friendly demeanor, they have become popular pets in many countries across the world.

