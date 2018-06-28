After This Woman Tipped Ten Little Ducks Into A Pond, Nature Soon Took Its Course For The Orphans

ADVERTISEMENT

Diane Desrosiers didn’t hesitate to rescue 10 abandoned ducklings from a busy road. However, once she’d saved the baby birds, she had no idea what to do with them. So she tipped them into a pond and hoped for the best. It was then that nature took its course.

Desrosiers works as an Animal Control Officer (ACO) for the Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan. As part of her job, the official is responsible for enforcing animal licensing rules and welfare standards. From time to time, she must also impound stray or dangerous animals.

However, there was a softer side to Desrosiers’ role too. That’s because her job also involved rescuing animals in need and providing care for the creatures under her supervision. And during one incident in June 2018 Desrosiers got to fulfill both of these obligations simultaneously.

