This Mom-To-Be Was Told To Get Rid Of Her Dogs – But What She Did With Them Instead Was Sensational

When Sanjana Madappa fell pregnant with her first child, she was open to guidance from other mothers. However, when some friends and family members advised her to give up her five rescue dogs, she flat out refused. Instead, she decided to show everyone how important her pets were to her growing family.
Sanjana Madappa and her husband Aditya Raheja lived in Bangalore, India. Here, Raheja worked in real estate while Madappa worked at the Compassion Unlimited Plus Action animal shelter. Needless to say, she was a big animal lover. And she and her husband had five rescue dogs of their own at home.
Working at the organization, Madappa came across many reasons why people gave up their pets. However, she was surprised to find that their owner becoming pregnant was among the most popular explanations. The welfare officer would sometimes try to persuade these families to keep their pets. However, people often dismissed her advice because she wasn’t a mother herself.
20 Secrets About Kelly Ripa That She’d Never Talk About On Air
This Brave Little Girl Had Days Left To Live, But The Bond She Formed With This Kitten Was Beautiful
20 Movies That Predicted The Future With Eerie Precision
When A Guy Saw This Little Face Emerge From A Storm Drain, He Knew He Couldn’t Keep Driving
20 Life Hacks That Are So Boneheaded They’re Borderline Genius
When This Man Was Shot, A Hospital Saved His Life. Then 9 Years On, He Returns For A Special Reason
When Inmates Took A Prison Guard Hostage, Responding Officers Didn’t Realize It Was A Trap
This Pup Posed For Photos To Try And Get Adopted, But They Didn’t Expect Him To React The Way He Did
20 Outrageous Windshield Notes Left By Drivers Who Just Couldn’t Take Any More
This Woman Was Shamed By Wedding Guests For The Dress She Was Wearing. Her Response? Phenomenal
Here’s What It Means If You’ve Got Dimples Right Above Your Butt
This Poor Kitty Had To Have Both His Legs Removed, But Then A Vet Had A Brilliant Idea