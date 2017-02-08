This Mom-To-Be Was Told To Get Rid Of Her Dogs – But What She Did With Them Instead Was Sensational

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sanjana Madappa fell pregnant with her first child, she was open to guidance from other mothers. However, when some friends and family members advised her to give up her five rescue dogs, she flat out refused. Instead, she decided to show everyone how important her pets were to her growing family.

Sanjana Madappa and her husband Aditya Raheja lived in Bangalore, India. Here, Raheja worked in real estate while Madappa worked at the Compassion Unlimited Plus Action animal shelter. Needless to say, she was a big animal lover. And she and her husband had five rescue dogs of their own at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working at the organization, Madappa came across many reasons why people gave up their pets. However, she was surprised to find that their owner becoming pregnant was among the most popular explanations. The welfare officer would sometimes try to persuade these families to keep their pets. However, people often dismissed her advice because she wasn’t a mother herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT