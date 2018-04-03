A Mom Told The Dog To Get Out Of Her Baby’s Crib – But The Terrier Gave Her Nothing But Trouble

ADVERTISEMENT

Many parents know that beloved pets have to be introduced to babies with care. After all, it’s not always possible to predict what kind of bond an animal and a child will share. And as it happens, some families find themselves having to guard their infants until animals get used to new arrivals.

In this way, when one couple had a daughter named Keira, their Boston Terrier Humphrey also needed to adjust to getting a new human sister. Luckily for the parents, however, the dog seemed to eventually have warmed to the idea of having a sibling. In fact, a video uploaded to YouTube suggests Humphrey adores Keira so much that he’s reluctant to leave her side.

But it’s perhaps no surprise that Humphrey took to Keira, since Boston Terriers are renowned for being affectionate. The breed has even earned the nickname of “The American Gentleman.” On the flip side, though, these dogs are also prone to periods of stubbornness – as Humphrey’s owner found out to her chagrin.

