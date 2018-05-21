A Mom Was Filming As Her Baby Fell Asleep – And Caught The Moment Their Puppy Approached

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Cute Animals

Callie, a three-month-old pit bull and Catahoula cross, was rescued by a couple in 2012 when they found her tied to a fence next to their house. It was clear that the dog had been abandoned, so the couple took Callie in and made her part of their family.

Image: YouTube/Cute Animals

And following a heart-warming incident, the dog’s owner uploaded a video to her YouTube channel featuring her baby son, Ian, and Callie together. The channel in question, Cute Animals, has thousands of subscribers, and the video has so far been viewed more than 54 million times.

Image: YouTube/Cute Animals

After being asked a lot of questions about the footage, Callie’s owner responded on YouTube. “Our son is about 3 months old in the video (the same age as Callie),” she wrote. “And he would roll over to his tummy when he slept.”

