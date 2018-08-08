The Moment This Rescued Pit Bull Stepped Inside, She Knew She Had Finally Found Her Forever Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Life had not been kind to Smack the pit bull. After winding up in a rescue center for abused and abandoned dogs, her dreams were shattered after her adoption fell through. However, Smack was given a second chance. And from the moment she crossed the threshold of her new life, she knew that she was home.

For more than 20 years, the Animal Planet channel has delighted viewers with tales from our wild world. One of the network’s most popular shows is Pit Bulls & Parolees, a reality series that follows the daily goings-on at the Villalobos Rescue Center.

Tia Torres founded the center during the 1990s, choosing Agua Dulce in California as its base. Since then, Torres and her family have helped to find countless pit bulls forever homes, saving them from lives of neglect, abuse and abandonment.

