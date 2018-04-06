Moments After A Guy Set Up A Tetherball In Some Woods, A Ferocious Animal Charged Right At It

ADVERTISEMENT

Tetherball is a timeless outdoor activity, but it’s generally one that’s enjoyed solely by humans. That is, until one guy decided to hang a tetherball up in the woods. Yes, it didn’t take Mother Nature long to join in on the fun, as a ferocious beast rampaged towards the ball dangling from a rope. The resulting footage, captured on a nearby hidden camera, is astonishing to watch.

Nature can be pretty brutal sometimes. After all, there are all sorts of terrifying and deadly animals out there – snakes that can eat you whole, or bears that will chase down even the fastest sprinters. Yes, there are plenty of creatures you wouldn’t want to come across in the middle of the woods. Staying out of the way of these animals, then, is fundamental to ensuring your continued survival.

One YouTuber, Marty Todd, apparently wasn’t worried about any of that, however. So, in March 2015, he decided to set up a tetherball in the woods in Nelson, New Zealand, where he lives off-grid. Then he installed a couple of hidden cameras to record the action, and uploaded the resulting footage to his YouTube channel.

