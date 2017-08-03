Moments After This Vet Started Filming, What He Did To The Dog Left The Internet In Stitches

ADVERTISEMENT

One vet has captured the internet’s heart with adorable videos featuring him singing to animals. However, it turns out music isn’t his only talent. Because when he recently filmed new footage for his YouTube channel, he cracked his fans up.

Ross Henderson comes from Littleton, Colorado, and the 28-year-old has two very specific passions in life. Because as well as being a qualified veterinarian, he is also a singer-songwriter. In fact, Henderson has played concerts at home and across the pond in Edinburgh, Scotland.

However, when the time came, Henderson chose to follow his father and brother into the family business. So now, all three of them are vets practicing at the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, CO. But while a passion for animals seems to run in the family, musical aptitude does not.

